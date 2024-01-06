Saturday's ACC slate includes the Clemson Tigers (10-1, 1-0 ACC) meeting the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Information

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall: 20.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 8.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • RJ Godfrey: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot: 15.1 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • RJ Davis: 21.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ingram Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cormac Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elliot Cadeau: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Clemson vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank
52nd 81.3 Points Scored 84.5 24th
159th 70.2 Points Allowed 74.5 268th
101st 38.5 Rebounds 37.7 130th
241st 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd
39th 9.5 3pt Made 7.8 149th
19th 17.9 Assists 13.8 164th
49th 9.9 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

