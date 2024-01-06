Saturday's game between the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) and Longwood Lancers (2-11) going head to head at The Buc Dome has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charleston Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Buccaneers won their most recent matchup 61-57 against Presbyterian on Wednesday.

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston Southern 73, Longwood 63

Other Big South Predictions

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

When the Buccaneers beat the Mercer Bears, who are ranked No. 230 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 66-53, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Charleston Southern is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

The Buccaneers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.

Charleston Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

66-53 at home over Mercer (No. 230) on November 25

61-57 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 259) on January 3

68-58 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 2

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65)

15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65) Madison Adamson: 6.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

6.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedi Jackson: 11.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Keshunti Nichols: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.6 PTS, 26.0 FG%

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have a -186 scoring differential, falling short by 13.3 points per game. They're putting up 58.7 points per game to rank 297th in college basketball and are giving up 72.0 per outing to rank 313th in college basketball.

The Buccaneers put up 65.2 points per game in home games, compared to 53.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.3 points per contest.

Charleston Southern is surrendering 62.2 points per game this year at home, which is 17.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (79.4).

