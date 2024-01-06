How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) will try to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Seawolves' opponents have hit.
- Charleston (SC) has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Seawolves are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 49th.
- The Cougars record 78.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 71.6 the Seawolves give up.
- Charleston (SC) is 9-2 when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Charleston (SC) performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 84.3 points per game, compared to 79.5 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars ceded 66.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.3.
- Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 treys per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (10.5, 35.5%).
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 89-82
|TD Arena
|12/29/2023
|Montreat
|W 96-59
|TD Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Hofstra
|W 73-61
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|1/11/2024
|Elon
|-
|TD Arena
|1/13/2024
|Monmouth
|-
|TD Arena
