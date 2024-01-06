The Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) will try to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

TV: SportsNet NY

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Seawolves' opponents have hit.

Charleston (SC) has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Seawolves are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 49th.

The Cougars record 78.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 71.6 the Seawolves give up.

Charleston (SC) is 9-2 when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Charleston (SC) performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 84.3 points per game, compared to 79.5 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Cougars ceded 66.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.3.

Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 treys per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (10.5, 35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule