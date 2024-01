The 28 matches today in the Australian Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 105-ranked Michael Mmoh competing against No. 148 Felipe Alves.

Australian Open Info

Tournament: The Australian Open

The Australian Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: January 7

January 7 Venue: Melbourne Park

Melbourne Park Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Australian Open Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Novak Djokovic -100 1st Carlos Alcaraz +275 2nd Jannik Sinner +550 3rd Daniil Medvedev +700 4th Alexander Zverev +2000 5th Stefanos Tsitsipas +2000 5th Ben Shelton +2500 7th Taylor Fritz +2500 7th Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +2500 7th Andrey Rublev +3300 10th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Yuta Shimizu vs. Francisco Comesana Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET Comesana (-175) Shimizu (+130) Emilio Nava vs. Luciano Darderi Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET Nava (-225) Darderi (+165) Jozef Kovalik vs. Mattia Bellucci Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET Bellucci (-350) Kovalik (+230) Illya Marchenko vs. Nerman Fatic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET Marchenko (-250) Fatic (+185) Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Terence Atmane Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET Atmane (-300) Cerundolo (+210) Tung-Lin Wu vs. Mate Valkusz Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET Wu (-165) Valkusz (+125) Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Kimmer Coppejans Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET Tirante (-150) Coppejans (+110) Otto Virtanen vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET Virtanen (-150) Vavassori (+110) Hayden Jones vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET Ugo Carabelli (-550) Jones (+350) Raul Brancaccio vs. Jesper de Jong Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET de Jong (-375) Brancaccio (+260) Riccardo Bonadio vs. Pavle Marinkov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET Bonadio (-350) Marinkov (+230) Dino Prizmic vs. Mariano Navone Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET Prizmic (-650) Navone (+375) Michael Mmoh vs. Felipe Alves Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET Mmoh (-350) Alves (+230) Ugo Blanchet vs. Duje Ajdukovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 PM ET Ajdukovic (-200) Blanchet (+145) Ivan Gakhov vs. Rudolf Molleker Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET Molleker (-225) Gakhov (+160) Benoit Paire vs. Jules Marie Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET Paire (-225) Marie (+165) Stefano Napolitano vs. Radu Albot Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET Albot (-275) Napolitano (+200) Marco Trungelliti vs. Lukas Klein Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET Klein (-450) Trungelliti (+300) Diego Schwartzman vs. Denis Kudla Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET Schwartzman (-250) Kudla (+185) Ryan Peniston vs. Elias Ymer Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET Ymer (-125) Peniston (-105) Quentin Halys vs. Aziz Dougaz Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - - Alexander Ritschard vs. Clement Tabur Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET Ritschard (-350) Tabur (+250) Pablo Cuevas vs. Giulio Zeppieri Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 PM ET Zeppieri (-1600) Cuevas (+700) Pablo Llamas Ruiz vs. Gabriel Diallo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 PM ET Diallo (-400) Llamas Ruiz (+275) Damir Dzumhur vs. Timofey Skatov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 PM ET Dzumhur (-135) Skatov (+100) David Goffin vs. Stefano Travaglia Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 PM ET Goffin (-500) Travaglia (+320) Billy Harris vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET Kuzmanov (-160) Harris (+120) Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Roman Andres Burruchaga Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:20 PM ET Herbert (-165) Burruchaga (+125)

