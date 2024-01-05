In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Friday, the Washington State Cougars and the Stanford Cardinal take the court at Maples Pavilion.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Northeastern Huskies

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cabot Center
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch Delaware vs. Northeastern

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Wright State Raiders

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center
  • Location: Fairborn, Ohio

How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Wright State

William & Mary Tribe vs. Monmouth Hawks

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center
  • Location: West Long Branch, New Jersey

How to Watch William & Mary vs. Monmouth

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Tribe vs. Monmouth Hawks

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center
  • Location: West Long Branch, New Jersey

How to Watch William & Mary vs. Monmouth

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Truist Arena
  • Location: Highland Heights, Kentucky

How to Watch Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Northeastern Huskies

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cabot Center
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch Delaware vs. Northeastern

No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: McKale Center
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona

No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: McKale Center
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona

No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: McKale Center
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona

No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: McKale Center
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.