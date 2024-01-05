Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Friday, the Washington State Cougars and the Stanford Cardinal take the court at Maples Pavilion.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Northeastern Huskies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cabot Center
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
How to Watch Delaware vs. Northeastern
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Wright State Raiders
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center
- Location: Fairborn, Ohio
How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Wright State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
William & Mary Tribe vs. Monmouth Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center
- Location: West Long Branch, New Jersey
How to Watch William & Mary vs. Monmouth
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Tribe vs. Monmouth Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center
- Location: West Long Branch, New Jersey
How to Watch William & Mary vs. Monmouth
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Green Bay Phoenix vs. Northern Kentucky Norse
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Arena
- Location: Highland Heights, Kentucky
How to Watch Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Northeastern Huskies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cabot Center
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
How to Watch Delaware vs. Northeastern
- TV: NESN Plus
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: McKale Center
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Mountain
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: McKale Center
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona
- TV: Pac-12
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: McKale Center
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: McKale Center
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.