How to Watch UConn vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) aim to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.
UConn vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 42% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- UConn has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 72nd.
- The Huskies score 11.2 more points per game (83.1) than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).
- UConn is 11-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- Butler is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 228th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 82.2 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies allow.
- When Butler gives up fewer than 83.1 points, it is 8-1.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn scored 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.1).
- When playing at home, the Huskies ceded 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than in road games (65.8).
- UConn drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Butler averaged 8.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (61.1).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than away (69.3).
- Butler knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|W 69-65
|XL Center
|1/2/2024
|DePaul
|W 85-56
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/14/2024
|Georgetown
|-
|XL Center
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|L 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|L 86-70
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/13/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
