The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) aim to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 42% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • UConn has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 72nd.
  • The Huskies score 11.2 more points per game (83.1) than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).
  • UConn is 11-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
  • Butler is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 228th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 82.2 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies allow.
  • When Butler gives up fewer than 83.1 points, it is 8-1.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn scored 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.1).
  • When playing at home, the Huskies ceded 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than in road games (65.8).
  • UConn drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Butler averaged 8.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (61.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than away (69.3).
  • Butler knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul W 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
1/14/2024 Georgetown - XL Center

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence L 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's L 86-70 Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/13/2024 Seton Hall - Hinkle Fieldhouse

