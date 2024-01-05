The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) aim to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 42% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

UConn has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 72nd.

The Huskies score 11.2 more points per game (83.1) than the Bulldogs allow (71.9).

UConn is 11-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Butler is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs score an average of 82.2 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies allow.

When Butler gives up fewer than 83.1 points, it is 8-1.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn scored 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.1).

When playing at home, the Huskies ceded 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than in road games (65.8).

UConn drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Butler averaged 8.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (61.1).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than away (69.3).

Butler knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul W 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center 1/14/2024 Georgetown - XL Center

Butler Upcoming Schedule