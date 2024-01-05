On Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Bulls (15-21) square off against Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

BSSE and NBCS-CHI+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Fantasy Comparison

Stat Terry Rozier DeMar DeRozan Total Fantasy Pts 846 1261.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.3 37.1 Fantasy Rank 34 -

Buy DeRozan and Rozier gear on Fanatics!

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Insights

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier's averages for the season are 24.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Hornets are being outscored by 10.6 points per game, with a -337 scoring differential overall. They put up 110 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 120.6 per outing (25th in league).

Charlotte pulls down 41.1 rebounds per game (27th in league) while allowing 45 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.9 boards per game.

The Hornets hit 2.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 11.3 (27th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7.

Charlotte and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.3 per game (20th in league) and force 13.3 (13th in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

The Bulls average 109.3 points per game (28th in the league) while giving up 112.1 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a -102 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Chicago falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It is pulling down 43.3 rebounds per game (21st in the league) compared to its opponents' 44.7 per outing.

The Bulls make 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 2.5 fewer than their opponents (14.1). They are shooting 35.5% from deep (20th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.8%.

Chicago has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (third in NBA play), 2.3 fewer than the 13.9 it forces on average (eighth in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Advanced Stats

Stat Terry Rozier DeMar DeRozan Plus/Minus Per Game -7.5 -4 Usage Percentage 28.3% 25.5% True Shooting Pct 57.7% 56.4% Total Rebound Pct 6.1% 5.8% Assist Pct 32% 23.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.