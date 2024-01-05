The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have taken four games in a row.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

In games Purdue shoots higher than 37.8% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.

The 85.4 points per game the Boilermakers record are 19.9 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).

Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 39.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Illinois has put together an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 81st.

The Fighting Illini's 83.9 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

Illinois is 10-1 when allowing fewer than 85.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue performed better in home games last year, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.

The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (64.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, Purdue performed better in home games last year, making 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois scored 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.0 on the road.

At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).

Illinois made more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena 12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena 1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center 1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena 1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule