Player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Desmond Bane and others are listed when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -110)

Davis has averaged 25.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.1 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.1 fewer rebounds per game (12.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +106) 8.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 24.8 points LeBron James scores per game are 1.7 less than his prop total on Friday (26.5).

He grabs 7.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday.

James has collected 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

He has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Friday.

Austin Reaves Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -110) 6.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 19.5-point over/under for Austin Reaves on Friday is 4.2 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Reaves has dished out five assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Reaves, at 1.6 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.9 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -112) 4.5 (Over: -152) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 24.5 points Bane scores per game are 2.0 more than his over/under on Friday.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Bane averages 3.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 20.8 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is 2.3 more than his prop total set for Friday (18.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Friday's game.

Jackson has connected on 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

