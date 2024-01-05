Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - January 5
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) have five players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Lakers are coming off of a 110-96 loss to the Heat in their most recent game on Wednesday. Davis scored a team-best 29 points for the Lakers in the loss.
The Grizzlies fell in their most recent matchup 116-111 against the Raptors on Wednesday. Ja Morant scored a team-best 28 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.4
|1
|3
|LeBron James
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|24.8
|7.4
|7.4
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|25.4
|12.4
|3.3
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|11.6
|3.7
|1
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Out
|Tailbone
|14.8
|2.9
|6.3
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8.4
|1.8
|3.4
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|5.4
|5
|1.6
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-3.5
|225.5
