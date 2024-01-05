Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 5
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 108
Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Player Props
|How to Watch Lakers vs Grizzlies
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 224.4
- The Lakers (15-20-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 4.7% more often than the Grizzlies (13-21-0) this year.
- Los Angeles (7-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (38.9%) than Memphis (7-10) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (41.2%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 51.4% of the time this season (18 out of 35). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (13 out of 34).
- The Lakers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-8) this season while the Grizzlies have a .238 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-16).
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers are 19th in the NBA with 113.7 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 16th with 114.6 points allowed per contest.
- With 43.7 rebounds per game, Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA. It cedes 44.5 rebounds per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Lakers rank ninth in the NBA with 27.4 dimes per contest.
- Los Angeles is 21st in the NBA with 13.6 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 13.0 forced turnovers per game.
- The Lakers are draining 10.7 threes per game (third-worst in NBA), and they own a 35.1% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- On offense, the Grizzlies are the worst team in the league (106.9 points per game). Defensively, they are 13th (113.4 points allowed per game).
- Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.0) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (46.1).
- At 24.0 assists per game, the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA.
- In 2023-24, Memphis is 22nd in the league in turnovers committed (13.7 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.6).
- Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.
