The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 3.5)

Lakers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.3)

Lakers (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.4

The Lakers (15-20-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 4.7% more often than the Grizzlies (13-21-0) this year.

Los Angeles (7-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (38.9%) than Memphis (7-10) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (41.2%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 51.4% of the time this season (18 out of 35). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (13 out of 34).

The Lakers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-8) this season while the Grizzlies have a .238 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-16).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are 19th in the NBA with 113.7 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 16th with 114.6 points allowed per contest.

With 43.7 rebounds per game, Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA. It cedes 44.5 rebounds per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Lakers rank ninth in the NBA with 27.4 dimes per contest.

Los Angeles is 21st in the NBA with 13.6 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 13.0 forced turnovers per game.

The Lakers are draining 10.7 threes per game (third-worst in NBA), and they own a 35.1% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

On offense, the Grizzlies are the worst team in the league (106.9 points per game). Defensively, they are 13th (113.4 points allowed per game).

Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.0) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (46.1).

At 24.0 assists per game, the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Memphis is 22nd in the league in turnovers committed (13.7 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.6).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.