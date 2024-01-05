On Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23). It will air at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -31 scoring differential, putting up 113.7 points per game (19th in the league) and giving up 114.6 (16th in the NBA).

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 6.5 points per game (posting 106.9 points per game, 30th in league, while giving up 113.4 per outing, 13th in NBA) and have a -224 scoring differential.

These two teams average 220.6 points per game combined, 4.9 less than this game's total.

These teams allow 228 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has put together a 15-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Davis 28.5 -118 25.4 LeBron James 26.5 -118 24.8 Taurean Prince 10.5 -111 9.6

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Anthony Davis or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Lakers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2000 +1300 - Grizzlies +10000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.