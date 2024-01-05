Player prop bet odds for DeMar DeRozan, Terry Rozier and others are available when the Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets at United Center on Friday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

BSSE and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -132) 7.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 23.5-point over/under for Rozier on Friday is 0.6 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Rozier's assist average -- 7.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

Rozier averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -123) 3.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 20.5-point total set for Miles Bridges on Friday is 0.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 7.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).

Bridges has averaged three assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Bridges has knocked down two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -185)

DeRozan's 22.4 points per game average is 0.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

DeRozan has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -123) 3.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 16.7 points Nikola Vucevic scores per game are 3.2 more than his over/under on Friday (13.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 10.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

He has connected on 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

