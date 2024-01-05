The Chicago Bulls (15-21) battle the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) on January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have given up to their opponents.

Charlotte is 6-11 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at eighth.

The Hornets score only 2.1 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (112.1).

Charlotte has put together a 7-9 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, putting up 109.1 points per game, compared to 110.9 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 119.0 points per game at home, compared to 121.9 on the road.

In 2023-24 Charlotte is giving up 2.9 fewer points per game at home (119.0) than on the road (121.9).

At home the Hornets are averaging 24.9 assists per game, 0.7 less than on the road (25.6).

Hornets Injuries