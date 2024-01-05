The Chicago Bulls (15-21) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) as 9.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hornets vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 118 - Hornets 108

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 9.5)

Bulls (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-9.7)

Bulls (-9.7) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.0

The Bulls (17-19-0 ATS) have covered the spread 47.2% of the time, 3.4% more often than the Hornets (14-18-0) this year.

Charlotte and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.1% of the time this season (17 out of 32). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (18 out of 36).

The Bulls have a .538 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-6) this season while the Hornets have a .241 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-22).

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets are the fourth-worst team in the league in points scored (110.0 per game) and 25th in points allowed (120.6).

In 2023-24, Charlotte is fourth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.1 per game) and 25th in rebounds allowed (45.0).

This season the Hornets are ranked 24th in the NBA in assists at 25.3 per game.

In 2023-24, Charlotte is 20th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.3 per game) and 13th in turnovers forced (13.3).

The Hornets are the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.3 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

