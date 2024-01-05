Joel Embiid and Julius Randle are among the players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks play at Wells Fargo Center on Friday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG

ESPN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -110) 11.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Embiid has scored 34.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Embiid's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Embiid gear at Fanatics!

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: +124) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Friday's points prop for Tyrese Maxey is 25.5. That's 0.4 less than his season average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Maxey has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +134) 1.5 (Over: +126)

The 17.3 points Tobias Harris scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Friday.

He has grabbed 6.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Harris' assist average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's over/under (3.5).

Harris, at 1.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -139)

Friday's over/under for Randle is 27.5 points, 3.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 9.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.

Randle averages 4.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Friday.

Randle's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -139) 8.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 27.5 point total set for Jalen Brunson on Friday is 1.8 more than his scoring average on the season (25.7).

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson's season-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 2.1 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (8.5).

Brunson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.