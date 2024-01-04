South Carolina vs. Florida January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0) play a fellow SEC team, the Florida Gators (8-3), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
South Carolina vs. Florida Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Kamilla Cardoso: 14.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Raven Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Chloe Kitts: 11.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Players to Watch
- Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Leilani Correa: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laila Reynolds: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.