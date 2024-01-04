Marcos Giron enters the ASB Classic following his Moselle Open came to a close with a defeat to Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 32. Giron's first match is against Daniel Altmaier (in the round of 32). Giron is +2800 to win at ASB Tennis Centre.

Giron at the 2024 ASB Classic

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Giron's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the ASB Classic, on Sunday, January 7 (at 6:00 PM ET), Giron will meet Altmaier.

Giron currently has odds of -210 to win his next matchup against Altmaier.

Giron Stats

Giron dropped his last match, 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 against Sonego in the Round of 32 of the Moselle Open on November 6, 2023.

Giron is 31-29 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

Giron is 21-19 on hard courts over the past year.

Giron has played 24.8 games per match in his 60 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Giron has played 40 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24.4 games per match while winning 50.4% of games.

Giron, over the past year, has won 78.1% of his service games and 22.4% of his return games.

Giron has won 20.7% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 77.6% of his service games during that timeframe.

