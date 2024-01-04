Jeffrey John Wolf, off a defeat in the round of 32 of the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 (to James Duckworth) in his previous tournament, will begin the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand versus Luca van Assche in the round of 32. Wolf currently has +2500 odds to be crowned champion at ASB Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2024 ASB Classic and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wolf at the 2024 ASB Classic

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wolf's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the ASB Classic, on Sunday, January 7 (at 7:20 PM ET), Wolf will play van Assche.

Wolf currently has odds of -160 to win his next matchup versus van Assche. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Wolf? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Wolf Stats

In his previous tournament, the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024, Wolf was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 116-ranked Duckworth, 3-6, 4-6.

Wolf is 31-27 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

Wolf has a match record of 22-18 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court types), Wolf has played 58 matches and 23.6 games per match.

In his 40 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wolf has played 23.6 games per match.

Over the past year, Wolf has won 79.5% of his service games, and he has won 21.8% of his return games.

Wolf has been victorious in 78.5% of his service games on hard courts and 21.6% of his return games over the past year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.