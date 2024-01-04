Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- John Ojiako: 13.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jacob Meyer: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylan Blackmon: 13.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Easley Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 9.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brandon Love: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Kaden Gumbs: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh O'Garro: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Turner: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Mason: 15.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Stat Comparison
|Texas State Rank
|Texas State AVG
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|284th
|70
|Points Scored
|80.6
|64th
|129th
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|79.5
|339th
|221st
|35.8
|Rebounds
|43.8
|10th
|61st
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|12.9
|11th
|356th
|4.3
|3pt Made
|7.9
|146th
|250th
|12.5
|Assists
|15.2
|91st
|195th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.6
|249th
