Christopher Eubanks plays Botic Van de Zandschulp to open play in the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand (in the round of 32). In his last tournament (the Rolex Paris Masters), he was eliminated by Tallon Griekspoor in the round of 64. Eubanks is +2000 to win it all at ASB Tennis Centre.

Eubanks at the 2024 ASB Classic

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Eubanks' Next Match

Eubanks will play Van de Zandschulp in the round of 32 of the ASB Classic on Sunday, January 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

Eubanks Stats

Eubanks is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Rolex Paris Masters, at the hands of No. 23-ranked Griekspoor, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.

In 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Eubanks has gone 30-21 and has won one title.

Eubanks is 16-16 on hard courts over the past year.

In his 51 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Eubanks has averaged 29.2 games.

In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, Eubanks has played 27.7 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Eubanks has won 83.8% of his games on serve, and 15.2% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Eubanks has won 82.3% of his games on serve and 14.3% on return.

