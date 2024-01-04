Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Hofstra Pride (7-5, 0-0 CAA) meeting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-4, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Ben Burnham: 13.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reyne Smith: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frankie Policelli: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas: 22.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 17.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacco Fritz: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryce Washington: 7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison
|Hofstra Rank
|Hofstra AVG
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|134th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|77.1
|125th
|159th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|294th
|263rd
|34.5
|Rebounds
|39.2
|79th
|342nd
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|12
|24th
|7th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|9.7
|33rd
|41st
|16.8
|Assists
|13.8
|166th
|93rd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.1
|118th
