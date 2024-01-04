As part of today's round of 32 (seven matches), No. 34-ranked Christopher Eubanks and No. 50 Botic Van de Zandschulp will be going head-to-head at ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, New Zealand.

ASB Classic Info

  • Tournament: The ASB Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: January 7
  • Venue: ASB Tennis Centre
  • Location: Auckland, New Zealand
  • Court Surface: Hard

ASB Classic Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank
Felix Auger-Aliassime +500 1st
Ben Shelton +550 2nd
Cameron Norrie +650 3rd
Arthur Fils +700 4th
Gael Monfils +800 5th
Roberto Bautista Agut +1100 6th
Francisco Cerundolo +1400 7th
Botic Van de Zandschulp +1400 7th
Denis Shapovalov +2000 9th
Christopher Eubanks +2000 9th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Daniel Altmaier vs. Marcos Giron Round of 32 6:00 PM ET Giron (-210) Altmaier (+160)
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Taro Daniel Round of 32 6:00 PM ET Daniel (-130) Vukic (+100)
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche Round of 32 7:20 PM ET Wolf (-160) van Assche (+125)
Borna Gojo vs. Alejandro Tabilo Round of 32 7:20 PM ET Gojo (-190) Tabilo (+145)
Alexandre Muller vs. Benjamin Bonzi Round of 32 8:40 PM ET Bonzi (-140) Muller (+110)
Christopher Eubanks vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Round of 32 8:40 PM ET Van de Zandschulp (-210) Eubanks (+160)
Alex Michelsen vs. Nuno Borges Round of 32 10:00 PM ET Michelsen (-210) Borges (+160)

