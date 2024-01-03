South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) in a clash of Big South squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AC Markham: 5.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rebekah Gordon: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lalmani Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Bruce: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamaya Blanks: 5.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
