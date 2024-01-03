The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) go up against a fellow Big South opponent, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The Buc Dome. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian matchup.

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charleston Southern Moneyline Presbyterian Moneyline

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends

Presbyterian has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

Charleston Southern has put together a 3-7-1 record against the spread this season.

Buccaneers games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

