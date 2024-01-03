Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-3, 0-0 SoCon) facing the Furman Paladins (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Garrett Hien: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Kobe Langley: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Keyshaun Langley: 14.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Atwell: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Breath: 5.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank 129th 77.2 Points Scored 85.6 18th 187th 71.1 Points Allowed 80.3 346th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 39.8 61st 203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 130th 21st 10.1 3pt Made 10.2 15th 152nd 14.0 Assists 18.6 13th 17th 9.2 Turnovers 14.2 329th

