Clemson vs. Miami (FL) January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's ACC slate includes the Miami Hurricanes (8-2, 1-0 ACC) playing the Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 20.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 9.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 14.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 16.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 16.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Clemson AVG
|Clemson Rank
|48th
|82.4
|Points Scored
|78.5
|104th
|218th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|139th
|223rd
|35.6
|Rebounds
|38.2
|114th
|325th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|227th
|80th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|9.4
|43rd
|105th
|14.7
|Assists
|17.3
|31st
|286th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.2
|56th
