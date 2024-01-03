The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Clemson is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of seven Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Bookmakers rate Clemson much lower (39th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

The Tigers have experienced the fifth-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +10000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.