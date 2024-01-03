The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) in a matchup of Big South teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charleston Southern Moneyline Presbyterian Moneyline

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

Charleston Southern is 3-7-1 ATS this season.

In the Buccaneers' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Presbyterian has put together a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blue Hose and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.

