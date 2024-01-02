The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting among them, meet the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Considering a bet on Bunting in the Hurricanes-Rangers game? Use our stats and information below.

Michael Bunting vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Bunting has averaged 14:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

In eight of 36 games this season, Bunting has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bunting has a point in 18 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Bunting has an assist in 14 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Bunting hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+26) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 36 Games 4 25 Points 1 8 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

