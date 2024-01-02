Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 2?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Martin Necas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Necas stats and insights
- In eight of 37 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Necas has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|18:58
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|16:31
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:36
|Away
|W 4-1
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
