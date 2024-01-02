Will Jordan Staal Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 2?
Will Jordan Staal score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Staal stats and insights
- Staal has scored in five of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (two shots).
- Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Staal's shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Staal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|14:48
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|W 4-1
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
