Player prop betting options for Artemi Panarin, Sebastian Aho and others are available in the New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes matchup at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Aho is an offensive leader for Carolina with 42 points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 27 assists in 34 games (playing 17:57 per game).

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 2 3 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 4 4 2 at Predators Dec. 27 1 3 4 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 1 0 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Seth Jarvis has racked up 27 points this season, with 13 goals and 14 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 0 0 5 at Predators Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Carolina's Martin Necas is among the leading scorers on the team with 25 total points (nine goals and 16 assists).

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 0 0 0 at Predators Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 19:53 per game.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 30 3 0 3 4 at Panthers Dec. 29 1 0 1 6 vs. Capitals Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 0 1 5 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 0 0 3

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 35 games, with 14 goals and 23 assists.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 27 0 2 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 2 3 4 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 1 1 2 4

