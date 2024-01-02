Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Rangers on January 2, 2024
Player prop betting options for Artemi Panarin, Sebastian Aho and others are available in the New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes matchup at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Aho is an offensive leader for Carolina with 42 points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 27 assists in 34 games (playing 17:57 per game).
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|3
|4
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Seth Jarvis has racked up 27 points this season, with 13 goals and 14 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Carolina's Martin Necas is among the leading scorers on the team with 25 total points (nine goals and 16 assists).
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 19:53 per game.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 30
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 35 games, with 14 goals and 23 assists.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|4
