The New York Rangers (25-9-1) host the Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4, winners of three straight) at Madison Square Garden. The matchup on Tuesday, January 2 starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-125) Hurricanes (+105) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been an underdog three times this season, and failed to win any of those games.

Carolina has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost.

The Hurricanes have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Carolina has played 20 games this season with over 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 120 (10th) Goals 123 (6th) 94 (7th) Goals Allowed 115 (18th) 34 (2nd) Power Play Goals 34 (2nd) 16 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (13th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes went 6-1-3 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 record versus the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Carolina has hit the over five times.

The Hurricanes total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, Hurricanes' games average 9.9 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Hurricanes' 123 total goals (3.3 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Hurricanes' 115 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

They have a +8 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.

