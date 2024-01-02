How to Watch the Hornets vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) aim to stop an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (19-12) on January 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSSE.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Hornets vs Kings Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 48.3% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte is 4-8 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 21st.
- The Hornets score an average of 110 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 116.8 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 116.8 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets average 109.1 points per game at home, 1.8 fewer points than away (110.9). On defense they give up 119 per game, 4.1 fewer points than away (123.1).
- In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 4.1 fewer points per game at home (119) than away (123.1).
- The Hornets collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (24.9) than away (25.8).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Terry Rozier
|Questionable
|Illness
|Gordon Hayward
|Out
|Calf
|Mark Williams
|Out
|Back
