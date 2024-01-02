A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Orange, who have won five in a row.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

In games Duke shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 214th.

The Blue Devils average 12.9 more points per game (83.3) than the Orange give up (70.4).

Duke is 9-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Syracuse is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Orange rank 214th.

The Orange put up 11.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Blue Devils give up (66.7).

Syracuse has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.

The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last season, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse scored more points at home (76.5 per game) than on the road (70.7) last season.

At home, the Orange gave up 71 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).

Syracuse knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (36.6%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden 12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion 1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule