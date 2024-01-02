Will Brent Burns Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 2?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brent Burns a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Burns stats and insights
- Burns has scored in six of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Burns' shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Burns recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|20:48
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|22:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:50
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.