The Fiesta Bowl will see the Oregon Ducks play the Liberty Flames. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Liberty?

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 40, Liberty 22

Oregon 40, Liberty 22 Oregon has gone 10-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90.9% of those games).

The Ducks have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1000 or shorter and won them all.

Liberty has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Flames have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +625 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 90.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oregon (-17.5)



Oregon (-17.5) Oregon has played 12 games, posting eight wins against the spread.

The Ducks are 5-1 ATS when favored by 17.5 points or more this season.

Against the spread, Liberty is 9-3-0 this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67.5)



Under (67.5) Three of Oregon's games this season have gone over Monday's over/under of 67.5 points.

This season, seven of Liberty's games have ended with a score higher than 67.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 67.5 is 17.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon (44.2 points per game) and Liberty (40.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.4 66.5 60.3 Implied Total AVG 40.8 44.8 36.8 ATS Record 8-3-1 4-2-0 4-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 6-0 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57 57.1 56.9 Implied Total AVG 34.5 35.7 32.8 ATS Record 9-3-0 5-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-0 7-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

