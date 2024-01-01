Miles Bridges and his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 133-119 loss to the Suns (his previous game) Bridges posted 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

In this article we will break down Bridges' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.4 18.8 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 7.1 Assists 3.5 2.9 3.1 PRA -- 29.4 29 PR -- 26.5 25.9 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.9



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Bridges has made 7.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.1% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 100 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Nuggets give up 110.3 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.9 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 11.2 makes per game, fourth in the NBA.

Miles Bridges vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 38 22 7 2 2 3 2

