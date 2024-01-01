Terry Rozier, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - January 1
Monday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (23-11) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. and the Hornets' Terry Rozier as players to watch.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSSE
Hornets' Last Game
The Hornets lost their most recent game to the Suns, 133-119, on Friday. Rozier led the way with 42 points, and also had four boards and eight assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Rozier
|42
|4
|8
|1
|0
|8
|Brandon Miller
|20
|1
|3
|1
|1
|6
|P.J. Washington
|13
|4
|4
|0
|1
|3
Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Hornets Players to Watch
- Rozier gets the Hornets 23.6 points, 3.9 boards and 7.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- P.J. Washington contributes with 13.6 points per game, plus 5.3 boards and 2.4 assists.
- Miles Bridges averages 19.4 points, 7.1 boards and 2.9 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
- Brandon Miller's averages for the season are 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- The Hornets get 12.7 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Rozier
|22.3
|3.7
|6.5
|1.4
|0.2
|3.1
|Miles Bridges
|16.6
|6.3
|2.8
|0.9
|0.6
|1.6
|Nick Richards
|9.2
|8.1
|1.2
|0.3
|1.3
|0.0
|Brandon Miller
|14.0
|2.6
|2.2
|0.7
|0.4
|2.2
|P.J. Washington
|10.2
|4.5
|1.8
|1.1
|0.4
|1.1
