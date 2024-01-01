Monday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (23-11) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. and the Hornets' Terry Rozier as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSSE

ALT, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets lost their most recent game to the Suns, 133-119, on Friday. Rozier led the way with 42 points, and also had four boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 42 4 8 1 0 8 Brandon Miller 20 1 3 1 1 6 P.J. Washington 13 4 4 0 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Players to Watch

Rozier gets the Hornets 23.6 points, 3.9 boards and 7.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

P.J. Washington contributes with 13.6 points per game, plus 5.3 boards and 2.4 assists.

Miles Bridges averages 19.4 points, 7.1 boards and 2.9 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Brandon Miller's averages for the season are 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Hornets get 12.7 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists.

Watch Nikola Jokic, Rozier and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 22.3 3.7 6.5 1.4 0.2 3.1 Miles Bridges 16.6 6.3 2.8 0.9 0.6 1.6 Nick Richards 9.2 8.1 1.2 0.3 1.3 0.0 Brandon Miller 14.0 2.6 2.2 0.7 0.4 2.2 P.J. Washington 10.2 4.5 1.8 1.1 0.4 1.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.