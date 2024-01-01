The Charlotte Hornets (7-23), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET, aim to halt a seven-game road losing streak at the Denver Nuggets (23-11).

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Hornets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Hornets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by five points per game) is a result of scoring 115.3 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 110.3 per contest (third in the league).

The Hornets have been outscored by 10.8 points per game (posting 110.6 points per game, 26th in league, while allowing 121.4 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a -326 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 225.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 231.7 points per game combined, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 15-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Hornets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Nuggets +400 +180 -

