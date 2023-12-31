When the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars square off in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Tommy Tremble get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tremble will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tommy Tremble score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tremble has put up 20 catches for 177 yards and three TDs this year. He has been targeted on 27 occasions, and averages 13.6 yards receiving.

Tremble has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Tommy Tremble Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 14 @Saints 3 1 2 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 32 0 Week 16 Packers 6 4 59 0

Rep Tommy Tremble with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.