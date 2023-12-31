Who is the team to beat at the top of the Sun Belt this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

1. JMU

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-7

9-4 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 85-79 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Opponent: Arkansas State

Arkansas State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

2. Old Dominion

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 21-6

9-2 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th

213th Last Game: W 62-56 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: Louisiana

Louisiana Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

3. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 23-5

11-2 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd

353rd Last Game: W 70-69 vs Texas State

Next Game

Opponent: Troy

Troy Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. Marshall

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-10

7-5 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th

199th Last Game: W 87-72 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Opponent: South Alabama

South Alabama Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Southern Miss

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-10

7-4 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 135th

135th Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: L 87-72 vs Marshall

Next Game

Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina

@ Coastal Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6. UL Monroe

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 19-8

8-4 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 136th

136th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: L 85-79 vs JMU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia State

@ Georgia State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Texas State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-8

9-4 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 143rd

143rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th

298th Last Game: L 70-69 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Appalachian State

@ Appalachian State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Arkansas State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 15-12

7-4 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 156th

156th Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th

249th Last Game: W 81-73 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ JMU

@ JMU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. Appalachian State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

7-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 174th

174th Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd

253rd Last Game: W 69-56 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. Troy

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 10-18

3-8 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th

74th Last Game: L 90-89 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Southern

@ Georgia Southern Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

11. Georgia State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 9-17

7-4 | 9-17 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: W 90-89 vs Troy

Next Game

Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

12. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 6-24

6-8 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 231st

231st Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th

179th Last Game: L 81-73 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

13. South Alabama

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 6-22

7-6 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 241st

241st Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: L 62-56 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marshall

@ Marshall Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

14. Louisiana

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 4-21

6-6 | 4-21 Overall Rank: 249th

249th Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 69-56 vs Appalachian State

Next Game