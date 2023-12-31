With the Carolina Panthers playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Stephen Sullivan a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Stephen Sullivan score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Sullivan has 12 catches on 20 targets for 125 yards, with an average of 15.6 yards per game.

Sullivan, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Stephen Sullivan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 2 1 16 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 1 1 14 0 Week 16 Packers 5 3 21 0

