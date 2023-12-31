How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-11) will try to snap a 10-game road losing skid at the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 40.3% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 42.7% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
- South Carolina State has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 210th.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.1 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 66.8 the Cowboys allow.
- South Carolina State has put together a 3-6 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- At home South Carolina State is scoring 82.0 points per game, 16.4 more than it is averaging away (65.6).
- In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are conceding 9.1 fewer points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (85.7).
- At home, South Carolina State drains 6.4 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (4.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.5%) than away (25.5%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 79-75
|Kimmel Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brewton-Parker
|W 101-84
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 91-62
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/6/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/8/2024
|Howard
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
