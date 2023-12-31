Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Power Rankings

1. Chattanooga Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-3

11-3 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th

217th Last Game: L 64-60 vs Richmond Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 2. East Tennessee State Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 20-7

11-4 | 20-7 Overall Rank: 169th

169th Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st

301st Last Game: W 65-53 vs Coker Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Samford

Samford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 3. UNC Greensboro Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 15-10

10-4 | 15-10 Overall Rank: 206th

206th Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th

338th Last Game: W 78-33 vs Converse Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Livingstone

Livingstone Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 4. Samford Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-14

7-7 | 12-14 Overall Rank: 225th

225th Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th

209th Last Game: L 72-59 vs Kentucky Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Cumberland (TN)

Cumberland (TN) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 5. Wofford Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-14

7-6 | 10-14 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st

241st Last Game: L 76-57 vs Georgia Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: North Greenville

North Greenville Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 6. Mercer Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 12-18

5-10 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 239th

239th Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th

205th Last Game: L 60-58 vs Bethune-Cookman Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 7. Furman Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 11-16

9-6 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 262nd

262nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd

343rd Last Game: W 73-63 vs North Carolina Central Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Converse

Converse Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 8. Western Carolina Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 2-24

4-10 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 353rd

353rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th

337th Last Game: W 73-34 vs Southern Wesleyan Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Montreat

Montreat Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

Sportsbook Promo Codes