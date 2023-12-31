The Carolina Panthers (2-13) visit a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) squad on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars have lost four straight games.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Panthers Insights

This season the Panthers score 7.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Jaguars give up (22.9).

The Panthers rack up 79.4 fewer yards per game (279.1) than the Jaguars give up (358.5).

This year Carolina runs for 4.1 more yards per game (105.4) than Jacksonville allows (101.3).

The Panthers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 25 takeaways.

Panthers Away Performance

The Panthers put up 16.1 points per game away from home (0.4 more than their overall average), and concede 28.4 away from home (three more than overall).

The Panthers' average yards gained (294.1) and conceded (316.9) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 279.1 and 296.8, respectively.

Carolina accumulates 184 passing yards per game in road games (10.3 more than its overall average), and concedes 187.5 in road games (11.6 more than overall).

The Panthers' average rushing yards gained (110.1) and conceded (129.4) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 105.4 and 120.9, respectively.

The Panthers convert 36.6% of third downs on the road (equal to their overall average), and give up 34% on the road (3.6% lower than overall).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at New Orleans L 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta W 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay L 33-30 FOX 12/31/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 1/7/2024 Tampa Bay - -

