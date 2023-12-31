The Morgan State Bears versus the Stanford Cardinal is one of three games on Sunday's college basketball schedule that features a MEAC team on the court.

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV North Carolina Central Eagles at Furman Paladins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 - Norfolk State Spartans at Longwood Lancers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 - Morgan State Bears at Stanford Cardinal 9:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 Pac-12 Network

