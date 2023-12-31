The Furman Paladins (8-6) welcome in the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 66.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 65.8 the Paladins allow.

North Carolina Central is 4-1 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Furman has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.

The Paladins put up 71.3 points per game, just two more points than the 69.3 the Eagles allow.

Furman has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 69.3 points.

North Carolina Central has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.

The Paladins shoot 41.5% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles' 38.2 shooting percentage is 3.8 lower than the Paladins have given up.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%

14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.5 FG% Sydney Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (30-for-67)

11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (30-for-67) Tate Walters: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

Furman Schedule