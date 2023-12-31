The Furman Paladins (7-5) play the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Furman vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Furman Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Players to Watch

Jada Session: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kate Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Tate Walters: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Sydney Ryan: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Niveya Henley: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kimeira Burks: 14.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jada Tiggett: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.